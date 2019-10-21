We can’t all be appointed, lets utilise FG’s social programmes – APC Youth Leader

……….Charges Govt. on youth empowerment

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadiq Abubakar, has called on youths in the party to take advantage of the various empowerment programmes of the Federal Government.

At a conference in Abuja to call the attention of the youths to the various programmes under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies, Abubakar advised the youths not to just wait around for appointments.

While noting the immense contributions of the youths to the successes recorded in the 2019 elections, the Youth Leader pointed out that they all could not be rewarded with appointments.

At the conference with the theme: “Youth Employment and Empowerment National Conference”, the National leadership of the party as well as the support groups were commended for steering the party to the desired level.

“To say that the APC Youth Leadership and Support Groups have done well in the campaigns is an understatement; indeed, they are the engine-room and also, the secret of‘the successes recorded by the party in past elections.

“These kind of sacrifices deserve more accolade. However, it is important to appreciate their work by selecting some of their respective leaders for political appointments in their States and in the Federal.

“Since government cannot absorb all for political appointments; the youth wing of the party could be also, empowered through the various APC led government programmes such as loans, social interventions, skill acquisition training; scholarships and any other form of empowerment.

“We want to say thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari for setting a road map to stem youth restiveness and create more opportunities and employment in the country through his various policies and programmes.

“Such programmes as youth reinvestment, programme, farmers loans scheme, other loan facilities through the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, NEXlM Bank, Bank of Industry as well as SMEDAN, should be taken advantage of.

“I want to also. use this platform to thank Mr. President for promoting youth participation in governance, he has recognized and indeed acknowledged the power the Nigerian youth wields by their sheer numerical strength,” he said.

He pointed out that with an estimated population of 70 million, Nigerian youths had a demographic majority that must be taken care of.

He decried however that over the years, these youth have been deprived from participating in governance and have been kept on the wings and fringes of political leadership.

Citing the first Republic Minister, Maitama Sule who was saddled with leadership responsibility at the age of 29 years, Pat Otomi at the age to 27 years, Yakubu Gowon as Head of State at 32, he stressed that the youths were capable of handling the affairs of Nigeria.

“The fact remains that, the Nigerian youth are not only a demographic majority but also a distinct social category and as such ought to be given its rightful representation in the leadership of this nation,” he said.