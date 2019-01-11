We didn’t abduct Melaye: DSS

Department of State Services(DSS) confirmed on Friday night that Senator Dino Melaye has been moved from the Police Clinic in Area 1, Garki, Abuja to its medical facility in the city.

In a statement on Friday night the DSS denied that its men abducted Melaye from the police hospital.

The DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya, said the abduction story was far from the truth.

“The fact is that it was the Police that brought him to the DSS facility after obtaining a 14-day detention warrant with effect from 9th January, 2019. The aim of bringing him to the Service’s facility is to complement Police efforts in giving the Senator a deserved medical attention.

“Consequently, the Service, in line with medical ethics and spirit of inter-agency cooperation, accepted him. This clarification has become necessary in order to address the false allegation that hooded men suspected to be DSS operatives abducted the Senator from the Police hospital.

Melaye was arrested in connection with the shooting of a police officer in Kogi state in July.

He surrendered to the police after a week of being holed up in his house in Abuja.