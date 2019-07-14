We must not politicise Funke Olakunrin’s killing – UGRFP warns

The United Global Resolve For Peace (UGRFP), an NGO has called on the Government and Nigerians not to politicize the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter Afenifere Leader.

In a statement issued by by Shalom Olaseni, Executive Director, UGRFP, the group stressed that politicizing the killing will blur the possibility of finding proper solution to the killing.

According to the group, not making public the whole truth about the killing or Nigerians using it to score political points will deviate all from the main issue of security breakdown.

Olaseni added that the killing among other things, depicts the poor security situation which the nation was witnessing and buttresses the need to scale up security in the country.

“It is with a great sense of loss, and indeed, regret, that the United Global Resolve For Peace (UGRFP) write to confirm the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the serving president of the Yoruba group – Afenifere.

“The deceased was killed along the Benin-Ore road by suspected gunmen who initially attempted to kidnap her.

“We hope this incident receives a full measure of investigation as it underscores the poor security situation this nation now finds itself in.

“Insecurity has no social preferences as both the privileged and underprivileged are soft targets of these marauding death squads on our roads.

“UGRFP advises against the politicization of this sad event. Death is not a fodder for political ammunition and this sad incident must be treated as a symptom of the overwhelming failure of our security apparels in some aspects.

“It is our hope that this sad incidence affords the nation and its institution a moment to somberly reflect on its choices and options to secure lives and properties, discourage nascent forms of terrorism and make the country generally inhospitable to banditry,” the group said.

It said that it would continue to sue for peace and demand the highest level of commitment from the Nigerian government to ensure security of lives and property.