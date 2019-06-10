We’re still investigating Emir Sanusi, Kano anti-graft agency says

By Tukur Muntari

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has vowed to continue with its investigation on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji, disclosed this while addressing a news conference in Kano on Monday.

He said: “By virtue of Section 8 of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), which provides that in `exercising its powers under this law, the commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority’.

“So the commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

“As far as the commission is concerned this investigation is ongoing and the commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case.’’

He explained that the commission found it necessary to make the clarification that the investigation did not commence at the instance of the government of Kano state, but as a result of series of complaints by concerned citizens of the state.

“After the issuance of query to the Emir of Kano by the government based on the report of the commission, many things have happened which necessitated the commission as an independent entity to state its position,” he added.

NAN recalls that the Kano Emirate Council had last week replied the state government that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II inherited about N1.8 billion on assumption of office and not N3.4 billion as alleged.

On accountability, the council stated in its reply that the Sanusi II was not the accounting officer of the emirate but the secretary.

Earlier in its interim report to the state government, the anti-graft agency said it uncovered N3.4 billion as misappropriated funds by the emirate council allegedly under Sanusi’s tenure between 2014 and 2017.