What 8th Assembly Senators say about Bukola Saraki

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

As the 8th Senate ends its historic session with a valedictory last Thursday, many senators have poured encomium on the President of the upper chamber, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The senators who spoke during the valedictory session, the last official duty of the 8th Senate, praised Saraki for his leadership style and doggedness.

Speaking about the last four years of the Senate and some of the travails, the senators hailed the 8th Assembly and its leadership for achieving more that previous legislatures.

Below are some of the comments:

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Deputy Minority Leader) – “Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, you are truly a great team player. That is one thing we will be willing to share with your successor,”

Senator Philip Aduda (Senate Minority Whip) – “I salute your leadership courage, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to work for the common purpose of making laws for the federal republic of Nigeria. I will not forget the troubled times we have been through. As far as the 8th Senate is concerned, you have led us well,”

Senator Bassey Akpan – “Your leadership has been the most impactful, Bukola Saraki. History will be kind to you. In effectiveness, the 8th Senate has a good place in history and the 9th Senate will have a lot to learn from it. This Senate led by Bukola Saraki has passed a high number of Bills and Motion. We’re forever grateful for this rare opportunity,”

Senator Binta Masi Garba – “Nothing good comes easy, but sometimes we have to give way. Thank you, Bukola Saraki, my leader, my mentor,”

Senator Dino Melaye – “I thank the Almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe. When canckerworms and caterpillars attacked you, I addressed you as the irremovable Senate President, Bukola Saraki. To my surprise, many of those who orchestrated your downfall and removal have now called you their mentor, only God give and take power. The happiest day in my life was the day Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki emerged as the Senate President,”

Senator Obinna Ogba – “I urge my colleagues, especially those coming back to see this country as one nation. I want to particularly thank the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and DSP, Ike Ekweremadu. May God continue to bless them for their leadership,”

Senator David Mark, (6th and 7th Assembly Senate President) – “I have been here for 20yrs and I can say without fear that you, Bukola Saraki, have developed the Senate to an enviable height,”

Senator Ali Ndume (Former Senate Leader and key contender for 9th Senate Presidency) – “I respect you for your resilience and always standing for what you believe in Bukola Saraki. I have never taken anybody consciously on personal basis, I do that based on what I think is right,”

Senator Abubakar Kyari, representing Borno North – “80 per cent of my votes came from the IDP, so I am an IDP Senator. I remember the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, taking a trip to Maiduguri to assess the Security situation. This development gave rise to the North-East Development Commission Bill (NEDC Bill). And also, the commitment and contributions from our colleagues both in cash and kind,”

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Chairman Senate Services Committee – ”Whatever has a beginning must have an end and so today, the 8th Senate comes to an end. You directed us very well and did your best, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki,”

Senator Victor Umeh, the Senator representing Anambra Central – “When I came here, you, Bukola Saraki, gave me opportunity to serve well, even though I resumed this 8th Assembly late. I have been very active for the 17months I have been in the Senate and I sponsored two Bills during this period. This Senate has gotten so much work done,”