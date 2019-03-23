Where is Baghdadi as ISIS crushed in Syria?

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State was no where to be found on Saturday, as Kurdish-led forces pronounced the death of his Islamic State nearly five-year-old “caliphate”.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the United States had flushed out diehard jihadists from their very last bastion in Baghouz, eastern Syria, with fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces raising their yellow flag.

“Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate and 100 percent territorial defeat of ISIS,” spokesman Mustefa Bali said in a statement, using another acronym for IS.

But with Baghdadi, reportedly killed many times, not among the trophies captured by the SDF on Saturday, the question is whether he is alive or dead.

The Americans have placed a $25m bounty on his head. But he has been reclusive.

“He only has three companions: his older brother Jumaa, his driver and bodyguard Abdullatif al-Jubury, whom he has known since childhood, and his courier Saud al-Kurdi,” said Mr Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi specialist in ISIS.

Some reports said the man who is nicknamed the Ghost could be hiding in the Syrian Badia desert.

The AFP said he has not appeared in public since he delivered a sermon at Mosul’s famed Al-Nuri mosque in 2014 declaring himself “caliph”. His last voice recording to his supporters was released in August, eight months after Iraq announced it had defeated ISIS and as US-backed forces closed in next door in Syria.

As experts warned, what the SDF accomplished is flushing out ‘geographical ISIS’. ISIS members are still active in eastern Syria’s vast Badia desert and various other hideouts from which they could wage the kind of deadly guerrilla insurgency that accompanied the rise of the group.

John Spencer, a scholar at the Modern War Institute at West Point, warned that while the geographic caliphate had been dismantled, IS was far from defeated.

IS “is a terrorist organisation, all they have to do is put down their weapons and try to blend in with the population and just escape,” he told AFP. “They’re not gone, and they’re not going to be gone.”

The SDF’s victory capped a deadly six-month operation against the final remnants of the caliphate which once stretched across a vast swathe of Iraq and Syria, and held seven million people in its sway.

World leaders hailed the victory as a major landmark in the fight against IS and its ideology, but warned the group that spurred a spate of global terror attacks was far from defeated.

In Al-Omar, an oil field used as the main SDF staging base for the final phase of the assault, fighters in their best fatigues laid down their weapons and broke into song and dance.

They joined top Kurdish and Arab tribal officials, as well as a leading US envoy, for a ceremony unveiling a monument to their fallen comrades and celebrating the landmark victory.

The state proclaimed in mid-2014 by fugitive IS supremo al-Baghdadi started collapsing in 2017 when parallel offensives in Iraq and Syria wrested back its main hubs Mosul and Raqa.

The nearly five years of fighting against the most brutal jihadist group in modern history left thousand-year-old cities in ruins and populations homeless.

Early US estimates put the numbers of IS fighters at around 40,000, many of them foreigners.

The territory administered by the remnants of IS continued to shrink month after month and in September 2018 the SDF launched a final offensive on the last dregs of the “caliphate” in its Euphrates Valley strongholds.

SDF fighters last week expelled the last IS fighters who refused to surrender from an encampment on the edge of Baghouz and have since been hunting down a few survivors hiding on the reedy banks of the Euphrates.

“Those who lasted the longest were mostly foreigners… Tunisians, Moroccans, Egyptians,” Hisham Harun, a 21-year-old Kurdish fighter, told AFP.

Around him, the former jihadist encampment was littered with bullet-riddled truck carcasses, discarded suicide belts and the torn tents where the caliphate’s last families sheltered for weeks.

Some bodies of suspected IS fighters could also be seen.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Euphrates offensive has left 630 civilians, 730 SDF fighters and around 1,600 jihadists dead.

For weeks, the ghostly figures of the caliphate’s last denizens hobbled out of the besieged village, famished, often wounded but sometimes still defiantly proclaiming their support for IS.

Among them are thousands of foreigners from France, Russia, Belgium and 40-plus countries that are in most cases unwilling to take them back.

“The needs are huge and the camp is overwhelmed,” Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday upon returning from a five-day visit to Syria.