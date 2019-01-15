Wike inaugurates special advisers, boards



By John Amieyeofori

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sworn-in 15 new special advisers to join the state Executive Council.

The governor also swore-in the chairman and board members of Rivers Pension Board and the those of Housing and Property Development Authority

The Chairman of the Pension Board is Prof. Ovunda Okene.

The Governor called on the new appointees to see their appointments a call to serve the people of Rivers.

Wike also urged the appointees to regard their appointments as means to add value to the governance of the state rather than for self-enrichment.

“When you have opportunity like this, use it to prove your capacity, this can be the platform for promotion, this is not an opportunity to make money, just serve, what is due you will come to you,” Wike said.

The governor urged them to be loyal at all times and contribute to the advancement of the people of the State.

Wike tasked the new appointees to be in touch with their constituencies to keep them abreast with the development of the state.

He said that the state government was working to amend the Pension Law to address the challenges experienced in the pension scheme.

The governor also urged the State Housing and Property Development Authority to sanitise the housing sector.