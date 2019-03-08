Woman, 50, docked for allegedly assaulting sergeant

By Dorcas Elusogbon

A 50-year-old woman, Comfort Sheidu, on Friday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates ‘ Court in Osun for allegedly assaulting a female sergeant.

Sheidu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of the peace to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 6 at 4:30 p.m. in Opa Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted the complainant, Sgt. Margaret Awofiranye, by pushing her and dragging her clothes.

He added that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by addressing the complainant a fake police.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also addressed the police officer in abusive words after she had introduced herself.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 249 (D) and 356 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

The defence counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, saying that the defendant would not jump bail.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi said that the sureties should swear to affidavit of means and must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

He added that one of the sureties must also show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Osun State Government.

The case was adjourned until April 15 for hearing.