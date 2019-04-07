Woman dies as jeep plunges into Ogun river

116 0
116 0
Wreckage of vehicle that plunged into river
Wreckage of vehicle that plunged into river

By Abiodun Lawal

A private Lexus Jeep on Sunday plunged into the river on Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway, killing a woman and injuring her daughter, an official has said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. and was caused by speeding.

He said the driver of the Lexus Jeep, with registration number JJJ 930 FL, a woman, lost control while on motion and plunged into the river near.

“I learnt the vehicle was coming from Lekki in Lagos to Ijebu-Ode when the accident happened.

“There were two occupants in the vehicle; the driver who is a woman and her daughter, who is a student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu Ode.

“The woman was taking her daughter back to school. As a result of excessive speeding, the woman lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river.

“The driver, who is the woman and mother of the lady lost her life, while the daughter sustained injuries,” he said.

Akinbiyi said the ‎corpse had been deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary while the daughter was receiving treatment at same hospital.

He said the vehicle had been removed from the river and deposited at the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) in Odogbolu, Abeokuta.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet