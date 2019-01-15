Woman stops her kids from school, hospital, saying they are Satanic,

A woman accused of neglecting her three children and denying them right to education and health saying it is satanic has been charged at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lydia Manyasi Saya appeared before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and denied two counts of infringing children rights to health and education.

The court heard that on diverse dates, between April 2018 and January 13, 2019, at Kibera Katwekera in Kibra Sub County within Nairobi, Manyasi wilfully and negligently denied her children aged 10 years and another aged 8 years a right to education.

She is said to have stopped them from attending school advising them that education is satanic according to their religious doctrine.

Manyasi, a mother of three, denied violating rights to education for two of her children and rights to healthcare for her son.

The woman was further accused that on January 13, 2019, she denied a child aged 1 year 8 months right to health and medical care by not taking him to hospital.

Cheruiyot directed that the matter be handled by a probation officer for further inquiry.

The officer is to determine the cause of the alleged offence before the court can decide on whether to release her on bail or bond.

She has been detained in police cells until January 29 when the probation officer is expected to present his report.

