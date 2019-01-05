Women wear Buhari sunglasses at campaign flag-off in Kano

As wife of the President, Aisha Buhari flagged off her husband’s re-election campaign in Kano on Saturday, several women stole the show, sporting Buhari-branded sunglasses.

Inscribed on them is ‘Sai Baba’, the buzzword of Buhari’s campaign.

Some of the women wore dangling earrings to boot, with President Buhari’s photograph making up the stud.



The fashion statements were on the sidelines of the APC Zonal campaign for the north west in which Aisha Buhari called on women and youths of All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure victory of the party in the forthcoming Presidential election.

The rally took place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano State.

Aisha said she was canvassing support for APC because of the party’s various social intervention programmes.

She said the programme being executed by the federal government won her over to campaign vigorously for the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

The wife of the President who spoke in Hausa Language said, ” the APC in 2015 made some promises, which most of which have been fulfilled.

” The promises include school feeding programme for Primary school pupils, the N-Power programme where some unemployed graduates are being engaged and paid N30,000 monthly.

” The conditional cash transfer scheme which has been executed through the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo” she said.

Mrs Buhari expressed her commitment to ensure greater participation of women and youths in the next APC administration.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Sen. Goodwill Akpabio, said the state will be delivered to the APC in the forthcoming presidential election.

Akpabio said that the social intervention programme, especially the N-Power programme, of the APC administration has gone a long way in supporting the unemployed youths.

He also assured the wife of the President of his determination to mobilise women from South South States to ensure victory for President Buhari in the next election.

Abdulmumin Jibril, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State called on Nigerian youths to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibril said: ” This election is about the future of Nigerian youths. So we are calling on Nigerian youths to compare what we have in the past and what is obtainable now, especially, the repairs that the President is doing to our damaged infrastructure and our damaged economy ”.

Former Inspector General of Police Mr Suleiman Abba said the APC government has done a lot to improve the economic situation of Nigeria.

Abba said the success recorded in the agricultural sector was made possible because of the focus and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged Nigerian women to support the re-election of President Buhari to enable him consolidate on the achievement so far recorded in road and rail projects.

The event was attended by Governor of Kano State Umar Ganduje, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, retired Gen. Buba Marwa, some APC senators among others.