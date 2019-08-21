Workers jubilate as Amaechi returns to transportation ministry

By Lucy Ogalue

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, on Wednesday returned to his familiar turf with happy workers of the ministry celebrating his return to a ministry he headed from 2015 to May this year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the minister, along with the Minister of State (Transportation), Ms Gbemi Saraki, arrived the ministry at about 1.30 pm, and was received by jubilant workers who expressed joy at his return.

NAN also reports that family and friends joined the staff of the ministry to welcome the minister, who told the crowd that he would officially resume duty on Aug. 26.

“Thank you for the warm welcome; I will officially resume duty on Aug 26, address the staff and probably brief the media afterwards.