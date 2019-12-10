World Scholars Cup: Tulip Int’l Colleges celebrate successful hosting in Nigeria

Nigerian Tulip International Colleges hosted the third edition of the World Scholars Cup in Nigeria on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, 2019 in Abuja and Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, 2019 in Kaduna.

The two-day event which took place at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges and Nile University of Nigeria’s Auditorium in Abuja; and NTIC Kaduna and Kaduna State University Hall in Kaduna had in participation over 600 students from 22 schools within and outside of Abuja and Kaduna.

The event was a huge success. It was a remarkable experience for students, teachers, parents and everyone else present.

It is worthwhile, to note that students of NTIC performed remarkably outstanding at the competition as students went home with several trophies and medals.

The schools that participated include; six NTIC branches across Nigeria, Intelligent Quotient Academy, Aduvie International School, Funtaj International School, Raberto Schools, ICICE Al-Al-Noor Academy, Deo Gratias International Group of Schools, Stella Maris School, KIA Lakeside Academy, and SASCON International School all in Abuja.

While at Kaduna, it was Emerald Hills Academy, Air Force Comprehensive School, Command Secondary School, and Faith Academy.

World Scholars Cup is a global academic event that brings students from different nationalities and countries together to pursue a common challenge which features four exciting events – Team Debate, Scholar’s Challenge, Collaborative Writing, and Scholar’s Bowl.

In Abuja and Kaduna round, students explored the theme – “A World on the Margins”. They worked in teams of threes to explore how unsolved mysteries, neglected histories, on the edge of society, enabling technologies, louder than words and voices from the margins.

In the team debate section, each team debated three times on motions across all the subjects, from policy to poetry.

Collaborative writing was also a very valuable experience for them as each team debated with the power of their pen.

Individual teams were given six statements, each from a different subject area, and asked to choose one to argue for or against, while Scholars Challenge added a new flavour to the way students approach multiple-choice questions.

Each team was given multiple-choice questions to tackle but with an alpaca-powered twist as participants were allowed to mark more than one answer per question but with grading condition.

The climax of the event was the Scholars Bowl at the Abuja and Kaduna round that took place on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27 at Nile University of Nigeria’s Auditorium and Kaduna State University Hall respectively.

Every team was in the theater with a clicker. Teams were made to work together to solve analytic questions and multimedia challenges. It was loud and strategic as students clicked their answers before time ran out.

Qualified teams have been invited for the global rounds which will take place in six different countries, and qualified teams can go to any of these countries – Muscat in Oman, Vancouver in Canada, Prague in the Czech Republic, Melbourne in Australia, Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Johannesburg in South Africa.

Qualified students from the global rounds will be invited to Tournament of Champions at Yale University in USA.