WOTCLEF marks 20th anniversary, opens trauma, vocational centres

By Abujah Rachel

The Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), has marked its 20th anniversary in Abuja with pomp and pageantry.

Highlights of the event included a scorecard of the foundation’s performance in its two decades of existence as well as projection into the future.

The foundation also opened a Trauma Management Centre and a Vocational Centre to cater for victims under its shelter.

Mrs Titi, Atiku Abubakar, founder of WOTCLEF said that the past 20 years had been eventful, but difficult.

She said that the foundation was a brainchild of her concern for humanity and her contribution to uplifting the vulnerable groups in societies.

“Twenty years ago when trafficking in persons was allien to us due to lack of information, innocent girls were lured to Italy and other countries for prostitution.

“It takes zeal and commitment to bring this societal ill to limelight.

” In 1999, I embarked on massive campaign against human trafficking in Nigeria through WOTCLEF and this resulted to the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of

Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) in 2003,” she said.

She said that the foundation had rehabilitated more than 11 thousand trafficked girls and boys within the last two decades.

She added that collaboration with NAPTIP was also taking the fight against trafficking to another level where traffickers would find it difficult to engage in the illicit business.

The WOTCLEF founder called on all state governments to domesticate the anti-human trafficking law to further enhance the fight against the scourge.

Mrs Imabong Sanusi, Executive Director of WOTCLEF, said that the Trauma Management Centre and the Vocational Centre were created to further discover the creativity and fast track healing of trafficked victims in WOTCLEF shelter.

“The victims are engaged in the production of various handcrafts which will earn WOTCLEF some money.

“It will also fast track their healing process because when people engage their heads, their hands and their hearts, it helps them heal,” Sanusi said.

Also present at the event were Sen. Folashade Bent, a former member of the National Assembly, Mrs Julie Mark, wife of Nigeria’s former Senate President David Mark, and veteran Broadcaster, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi amongst other dignitaries.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WOTCLEF was founded on Oct. 29, 1999 by Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the then Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

A private bill by Mrs Abubakar also led to the formation of NAPTIP on July 14, 2003 to tackle issues of human trafficking and prosecution of offenders. (NAN)