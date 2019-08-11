Xenophobia: Buhari, South African president to meet in October

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa in October for talks on trade and the security of citizens, Nigeria’s presidency said.

Buhari accepted an invitation to visit the South African leader to discuss “recurrent issues concerning well-being of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment,” Garba Shehu, a Nigerian government spokesman, said in an emailed statement.

He said that a specific date wasn’t given.

Dozens of Nigerian have been killed in South Africa in anti-immigrant attacks, drawing outrage from the Nigerian Parliament in Abuja.

A bi-lateral commission will also be inaugurated during the visit tasked with implementing cooperation agreements on energy, transport and security made in 2016 during a state visit to Nigeria by former South African President Jacob Zuma: Shehu.

Nigeria and South Africa vie as the continent’s biggest economies, with trade between the two nations doubling to 4.5 billion dollars in 2018 from the previous year, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Source: