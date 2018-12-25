Xmas: Dogara, Emmanuel sue for peace, support

By Eric James Ochigbo/ Isaiah Eka

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom have called on Nigerians to show love, support and humility in the spirit of Christmas.

The politicians released their Christmas messages on Tuesday.

Dogara said in his message that it was the love God had for humanity that He gave His son for the redemption of man.

Dogara said such selfless love was what Christians should reflect in their dealings with one another and people of other faith.

He stated that God’s solution to humanity’s problems was love, adding that embracing God’s Love would put an end to wanton killings, ethnic and religious clashes.

The clashes, he said, were retarding the growth and development of Nigeria.

In his message, Emmanuel called on residents to remain peaceful and continue to support his government in 2019.

He said that Akwa Ibom was a Christian state, shaped by Christian values to remain peaceful and do well to people irrespective of their social standing.

The governor said that as a leader, he would continue to do his best to project the image of the state in global perspective.

“This particular Christmas broadcast is significant in a number of ways. I am speaking to you my dear people before the 2019 electioneering begin in earnest which will end with the election proper.

“I am hopeful by this time next year with your support we will continue the good works we have started together in rewriting the Akwa Ibom story.

“You will agree with me, that the Akwa Ibom story requires bold new chapters and those chapters are what, together, with your support we have written glowingly in the past three and half years,” Emmanuel said.

He said that Akwa Ibom people have reason to be thankful to God and support his administration due to the developmental stride and peace experienced in the state so far.

According to him, his government had been on course to work hard and reposition the state to greatness in spite of the challenges confronting it.

He said: “Politics will come and go, but Akwa Ibom will remain non-negotiable and sacrosanct. May we have a peaceful and violence free electioneering and elections come 2019.”

The governor appreciated the public servants for their steadfastness, adding that he has graciously approved Christmas bonus to all public servants in the state. (NAN)