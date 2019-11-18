Yahaya Bello emerges winner of Kogi governorship election

By Kola Adeyemi

Gov. Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the governorship election held in Kogi State on Nov. 16.

The Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, who announed the results in Lokoja on Monday said that Bello polled 406,222 votes to beat 24 other contestants, including Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704 votes.

Mrs Natasha Akpoti, the candidaye of the Social Democratic Party came third by scoring 9,482 votes, Mrs Justina Abanida of the African Democratic Party scored 706 votes to come fourth while the candidate of PDF came fifth with 624 votes.

Garba said that Bello having scored the majority of votes and other constitutional requirements is declared the winner.

He said that 636,202 out of the 1,636,350 registered voters in the state were accredited for the election out of which 624,514 evetually voted.

Garba gave total valid votes cast durung the election as 610,744 , number of rejected votes was 13,770 while cancelled votes were 149,576 votes.