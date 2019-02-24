Yakubu Dogara: I have broken a jinx in House of Reps

By Taiye Agbaje

Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives has dedicated his victory in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency election to God and his constituents.

He also declared he has broken a jinx as the first speaker to win re-election back to the house.

Dogara stated this on Sunday in a statement he signed.

”I dedicate this victory to God first and our ever peace loving and resilient people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency who defied all odds to return me to the House of Representatives for an unprecedented 4th term,” he said.

The speaker noted that with his reelection, history had been made ”in Nigeria by breaking a jinx that has plagued the House of Representatives since 1st Assembly as no presiding officer (both Speaker & Deputy Speaker) has ever been re-elected to the House.”

He said this was made possible by his people’s ”uncommon courage, sacrifice and patience in the face of unwarranted provocation, threat and intimidation, and attempts to subvert their will by undemocratic forces.”

According to him, Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa has also set a record as the first in Bauchi state to return a member to the House of Representatives for fourth consecutive term.

”Thanks to many friends and supporters who contributed immensely in making this history possible. Together we shall continue to defy evil and make Nigeria work again,” he said.