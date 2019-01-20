Yobe agog for Buhari



By Mohammad Mamman

Damaturu, Yobe capital wears a new look to receive President Muhammadu Buhari for the Presidential campaign on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that major streets were cleaned, while the Damaturu stadium, venue of the campaign was given a facelift.

Similarly, security operatives have been deployed to strategic areas and other black spots.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN expressed excitement on Buhari’s visit to the state.

Modu Ali, a resident of Sabon Pegi, said ”we can’t wait to welcome President Buhari to show him our love and readiness to re-elect him for a second term.”

Hajia Bintu Mustapha of Ajari ward, said: ”APC has a perfect company of President Buhari, Mai Mala Buni for governor and our legislative candidates.”

Aliyu Abubakar, a university student, said ”there is no alternative to President Buhari and Mai Mala Buni in the forthcoming elections.”

Most residents who spoke to NAN, attributed the relative peace enjoyed in the state to the commitment of the Buhari administration to the fight against terrorism.

Clerics in various mosques and churches have committed the visit to divine protection. (NAN)