Yobe governor tasks media on rural coverage

By Ahmed Abba

The Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged media practitioners under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Yobe Council, to adequately cover rural areas in the state.

Buni, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, made the appeal while receiving members of the NUJ who paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu.

He said media was key and necessary for the success and development of any government and rural areas needed such coverage as much as possible.

Buni said his administration would effectively utilise the media to achieve success and expressed his determination to support and facilitate media operations in the state.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Yobe Council, Alhaji Yusuf Isah, said the visit was part of the council’s tradition to visit chief executives of the state, among other stakeholders.

He appealed to the state government to improve the quality of state-owned media organisations and extend same to other media houses operating in the state.

Isah gave an assurance that the council was ready to work with the present administration for maximum benefit of the entire Yobe populace.