Yobe Govt dissolves local councils

By Ahmed Abba

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe on Friday approved the dissolution of local government councils with effect from Feb. 16, following the expiration of their tenure in office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, in Damaturu.

The governor directed the Local Government Council Chairmen to hand over the affairs of the councils to their respective Directors of Personel Management.

The state chapters of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) are yet to react to the development.