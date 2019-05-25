Yoruba youths set agenda for Southwest governors

By Yemi Adeleye

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) on Saturday urged Southwest governors to prioritise security of the region and key into late Obafemi Awolowo’s ideologies to return the region to its glory days.

The Founder and President of the group, Oladotun Hassan said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that it had become imperative for governors of the region to raise the standard of welfare and education of the people.

According to Hassan, the leadership of the group, as part of its resolutions on agenda to all Southwest governors, wants the governors to redouble efforts at returning Southwest to its enviable position.

“We hereby implore all our Southwest governors to key into Awoist ideologies of absolute welfare, education, health, agriculture/food security, infrastructure and robust economic integration.

“The issue of insecurity must be adequately tackled headlong based on simultaneous strategic planning and synergy toward attaining a progressive regional development agenda plan,’’ Hassan said.

On the spate of herdsmen attack in the region, the group called for the establishment of a holistic security network.

“On the issue of recent herdsmen attacks, invasions and killings of innocent people, we propose an immediate panacea with the establishment of a Joint Southwest Regional Security Network (JSRSN) system.

“This should be launched in collaboration with the Police, Military, Navy, Airforce, civilian vigilantes and local security groups: OPC, Agbekoya to mention a few,’’ Hassan, a legal practitioner said.

He said that the main thrust of government was predicated upon rule of law, principles of separation of powers and good governance.

“We crave that the Southwest Governors Forum (SGF) needs more vigour and innovative institutionalised ideal system and administration base, in order to build robust unity, spirit of collective responsibility and aggregated development of the region.

“We call on all our Governors to embrace and adopt the ‘Omoluabi principles and objective promotion in all government’s dealings, which shall be to reduce act of corruption and mal-administration entrenched in the system,” he said.

Hassan said that the governors of the region needed to demonstrate passion in sustaining Yoruba aesthetic cultural heritage and values.

According to him, there must be a Yoruba day in a week reserved to observe etiquette, language, dress sense and values in schools, government institutions, homes and other places.

He commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for conducting its parliament business in Yoruba on Thursdays.

According to him, the Yoruba Language Promotion Law has equally been passed by the House and signed into law by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

“This is an excellent innovative giant stride that needs to be transmitted, adopted and implemented by other Southwestern states too.

“To this end, we crave better closeness to the yearnings and prospects of the people at the grassroots,” he said.

Hassan invited all governors, royal fathers, stakeholders, yoruba socio-cultural and youth groups to the maiden “Yoruba Economic Development, Peace and Security Summit’’ tagged: “Fo Ilu Mo’’ (Sweeping Our Land Clean).

He said that the summit was slated for June 27 at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State and that it was aimed at cross-fertilising ideas on panaceas on ailing issues of insecurity in Yoruba land and Nigeria.

The group congratulated all the newly-elected Southwest governors ahead of their May 29 swearing in ceremony. (NAN)