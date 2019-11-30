Young entrepreneur Nzeweofor to bag NIHA award for philanthropy

A youth entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr Ndubuisi Nzeweofor has been nominated for the Nigeria Humanitarian Action Award (NIHA) conferred by the National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NDSG).

Nzeweofor is being recognised for his humanitarian support to families of dead Police and Army personnel as well as provision of scholarships to their children.

In a letter conveying the award, signed by Mr Kleitsaint Akor, Chief Executive Officer of NDSG, the award was also in recognition of Nzeweofor’s support to the families of Policemen killed during an operation to arrest alleged kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume.

The awardee is a strong advocate of made in Nigeria products and owns many companies in Nigeria.

Over 200 NGOs are expected to attend the event which is to host the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and Social Development Hajia Sa,adiya Umar Farouq.

The award dinner is set to bring strategic individuals and organizations in the humanitarian sector together in a collaboration between the NDSG and stakeholders in the humanitarian sector.

NDSG is promoted by Save the Future of the African Child also known as M-MASS, a pan-Africa global Charity.