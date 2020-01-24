Youth employment: Ministry strategises to implement policy

By Franca Ofili

Mr Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent t Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, says the ministry is strategising to ensure effective implementation of the National Youth Policy to make Nigerian youths employable.

Aduda said this on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting on the Development of the Strategic Action Plan for the implementation of the reviewed National Youth Policy.

He said the policy represented a declaration and commitment of the priorities, directions and practical supports that the country intended to provide for the development of its young population.

According to him, proper implementation of the policy will enable Nigerian youths to be abreast with modern technology.

Aduda said that many organisations were interested in signing Memoranda of Understanding with the ministry to ensure that youths had the proper skills.

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria was partnering the ministry to upgrade and upscale six youth centres across the country.

“Skill acquisition is very important to compete in the global world, we want to bridge the gap between school and work,’’ Aduda said.

According to him, the policy is the bedrock of all youth development programmes.

Mrs Zubaida Abubukar, a Representative of United Nations Population Fund, called on the ministry to have monitoring plans to ensure that the policy was properly implemented.

Abubukar advised that the policy should be in digital form and the pocket copy be translated into different languages to carry everyone along.

She said that the fund was committed and ready to support the ministry in anything concerning the youths.

Mr Kabiru Mohammad, the Deputy Director, Youth Education and Training in the ministry, said the objective of the meeting was to fast-track the implementation of the reviewed national youth policy and action plan.

Mohammad said it was also to develop strategies for the implementation of the policy and create operational tools in the training and knowledge acquired to the youth at the grassroots.

He said the meeting would improve institutional performance capacity and ensure country-wide coverage in the execution of the policy.

He also said the meeting would identify key elements in the implementation, monitoring the evolution framework and prepare the ground for youths. (NAN)