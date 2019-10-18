Youth leaders demand compensation for Onitsha tanker explosion victims

By Emmanuel Afonne

Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) Worldwide has appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to compensate victims of Wednesday’s fuel tanker fire at Onitsha.

The appeal was made in a statement on Friday by the President General of IYA, Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary-General, Mr Casmir Irekamba.

They noted with concern that the fire outbreak killed some people and also destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The association leaders said the victims of the fire incident needed to be compensated having contributed to the economic growth of the state and the country.

The IYA leaders said that the victims needed help as they regularly paid tax to the state government.

“IYA Worldwide, as matter of urgency is using this medium to appeal to Governor Willie Obiano to ensure that proper statistics of the victims of the fire outbreak is taken.

“This is to ascertain the level of damage and loss of lives and enable immediate effective compensation of the victims and affected persons.

“The damage and loss of lives, goods and properties could have been averted if there is good and accessible road network leading and linking the market.

“The governor should equip the state fire service and station them near the markets in the state to ensure the safety of lives and properties,” they said.

The IYA leaders also appealed to the Federal Government, other relevant agencies, NGO’s and good spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the victims.

Meanwhile, another fire tanker accident occurred in Onitsha, barely 48 hours after the Wednesday’s incident but no live was lost. (NAN)