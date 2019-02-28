YPP rejects Presidential election result, calls for calm

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has rejected the results of the just-concluded Presidential election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), early on Wednesday.

The YPP said the decision to reject the results of the election was reached after careful assessment of available facts and proper consultations with stakeholders.

The party accused the major political parties of electoral malpractices.

“The YPP after careful assessment of available facts upon proper consultation with relevant stakeholders unequivocally reject the results of the Presidential election, declaring President Muhammadu Buhari as winner.

“Neither the APC nor the PDP would have deserved to win the Presidential election as both participated in massive rigging that led to the outrageous figures churned out in their perceived strongholds.

“Our party would not have had any problem accepting the results if it emanated from a transparent process,” it said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Martins Egbeola.

The YPP spokesperson regretted that the 2019 elections instead of becoming an improvement of the 2015 elections, ended up lacking in credibility on account of the widespread irregularities and violence recorded in many parts of Nigeria.

He said: “The intimidation, maiming and killings of about 40 citizens in some states of the federation such as Rivers, Lagos, Kaduna and Bayelsa, where we can confirm that there was massive rigging by both the APC and PDP will make the 2019 elections one of the most violent in our recent history.

“The Prof. Yakubu Mahmood-led INEC, obviously never learnt anything from the sudden postponement, as the shabbily conducted 2019 general elections saw the flouting of the electoral guidelines on the use of card readers to authenticate voters.

“This happened in many parts of the country, especially in states like Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Gombe and Borno, thereby giving room for unprecedented manipulations.

“We observed that the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill cost him the opportunity to deepen our democracy and his deliberate refusal borne out of his ambition to profit from a flawed electoral system is responsible for the many irregularities and violence that characterised the just-concluded elections.

“It is indeed a big shame on the government, on the other hand that failed to reciprocate the patriotic zeal of Nigerians by providing adequate security and a level playing ground for a transparent electoral process that would have reflected the expectations of the people.

“And just like posterity is currently judging the PDP, it will certainly judge the APC in no distant time.”

According to Egbeola, those urging the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to run a parallel government and also calling for civil disobedience are enemies of the people.

Egbeola added: “This call is ill-conceived and capable of disrupting the fragile peace in the nation.

“I enjoin all Nigerians to remain calm, eschew violence and go about their legitimate businesses, especially because the blood of a single Nigerian is not worth the ambition of any politician.

“While the PDP continues to battle with karma for their mis-governance of 16 years due to their deliberate refusal to build strong institutions and strengthen the electoral system when they had the opportunity, we urge the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to shun the advice of unpatriotic elements and approach the tribunal in the hope that the judiciary will deliver justice.”

The party, he said, also commended all peace-loving Nigerians for their resilience and for exercising their franchise in a peaceful manner in the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The leadership of the YPP also congratulates our Presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, for his undeniable capacity in disrupting the system and redefining politics in Nigeria.

“We also congratulate the Senator-elect for Anambra South on the platform of our great party, Mr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, for his doggedness that led to his overwhelming victory and all our members both at home and in the Diaspora for their unrelenting support in spite of the daunting challenges.”