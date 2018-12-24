Yuletide: Asaba/Onitsha Niger Bridge will be free for travellers—FRSC

Chimezie Anaso

The Federal Road Safety Corps has assured motorists, especially those traveling to the South East, of free flowing traffic on the River Niger Bridge during this year’s Yuletide.

Mr Kehinde Adeleye, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS5 Benin, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that enough personnel and equipment have been deployed to both Asaba and Onitsha end of the bridge.

According to him, this is to ensure effective control of traffic and evacuation of broken down vehicles even as officers of sister agencies will also be collaborating with the FRSC to ensure seamless traffic.

“We have made special deployment to that axis because of the traffic at this time.

“We are assuring that there will be no gridlock on the bridge and other corridors in the zone.

“Other relevant agencies are also working with us, we don’t expect unnecessary blockade, they have all agreed to partner positively with us,’’ he said.

In Anambra, the FRSC official said the death of Mr Sunday Ajayi, the late Sector Commander, would not affect the safe motoring plans in the state.

Adeleye said the great honour the FRSC could do to Ajayi would be to ensure that there were no crashes and deaths on the road.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for donating five patrol vehicles to the command in Anambra which, according to him, would facilitate effective patrol across the state.

“Ajayi’s death is unfortunate but we are determined to ensure that the safety tempo in the command is maintained.

“One of the best honour we can do him is to ensure that his vision for crash free Anambra is achieved.

“The governor has also come to our support by donating five patrol vehicles to help out special patrol in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, there will be Service of Songs for Ajayi who died on Dec. 15 at the Command Headquarters Awka on Dec. 26.

According to the burial and funeral notification issued by the command, the body will leave Regina Ceali Hospital, Awka, for his hometown, Obbo-Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara, for Christian Wake on Dec. 28.

“On Dec. 29, the funeral rites will take place at the ECWA, Obbo-Aiyegunle.’’

He died at age 51 in an auto crash.