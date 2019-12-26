Yuletide: NAF partners FRSC to ensure safety of commuters

By Doris Esa

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), says it is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), in ensuring the safety and security of commuters during the Yuletide.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola said that to this effect, the NAF had been conducting aerial patrols to monitor traffic and other activities along some critical highways in the country.

“As part of efforts to support other security agencies in ensuring safety and security of commuters during the Yuletide, the NAF has been conducting aerial patrols to monitor traffic and other activities along some critical highways in the country.

“The patrols, which are being conducted in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), began on Dec.23, with a NAF EC-135 helicopter conducting surveillance along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

“On Dec. 24, aerial patrols were also conducted along the Lagos-Shagamu-Ore Road alongside personnel from the Lagos State Sector of the FRSC.

“The exercise, which is being conducted in furtherance of NAF’s constitutional role of providing military aid to civil authority, will also cover other routes to enable Nigerians embark on their lawful road travels without fear or undue traffic challenges,” he said. (NAN)