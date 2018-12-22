Yuletide : NEMA launches `Operation Eagle Eye’ in South-East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday launched a 14-day special emergency operation on major roads within South-East to ensure safety during and after the yuletide.

Launching the special operation, tagged: “Operation Eagle Eye’’ in Enugu, NEMA’s South-East Co-ordinator, Mr Walson Ibarakumo, said that the campaign was meant for NEMA to quickly respond to anybody or group in any emergency situation on major roads across the zone.

Ibarakumo noted that due to high volume of traffic during the yuletide, it had become necessary that NEMA staff stayed on major roads daily to attend to incidents of emergency and other issues affecting Nigerians travelling this period.

According to him, NEMA is also assisting other first line response agencies involved in road and emergency duties.

“This special operation, which is tagged: `Operation Eagle Eye’, will last from today, Dec. 22 to Jan. 7, 2019.

“The special operation is aimed at partnering road traffic management agencies to provide surveillance on all road corridors throughout the yuletide.

“NEMA is going to deploy about 50 staff in the three states under the South-East Zonal Office, which are Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

“NEMA will be collaborating with the FRSC, NSCDC, state Ministry of Transport, Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team (ESMERT) and various state traffic management agencies this season,’’ he said.

The zonal co-ordinator noted that the agency had placed over four action-ready patrol vehicles in critical positions in major road corridors in the three states.

“We have also deployed two Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) vehicles to resuscitate accident victims while NEMA ambulances are also strategically positioned for daily service.

`NEMA’s hotlines are: 092905777; 08032003555 and 092905895,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of various emergency and road management agencies both at Federal and state levels attended the launch. (NAN)