Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel to strategic locations in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

The Lagos State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday said it had deployed 2,500 personnel in strategic locations in the state during the yuletide period to ensure violence-free festivity.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Lagos, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Otoibhi said the officers and men of the corps would cover all the nooks and crannies of the state before and during the yuletide.

According to him, there would be 24-hour daily patrol at all flash and black spots in the state.

`The NSCDC command will always work with all security agencies.

“There is already a robust working relationship with all security agencies in the state.

“The commandant further wishes Lagosians peaceful celebration in love, joy and happiness.” (NAN)