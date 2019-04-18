Zamfara council deputy chairman arrested for links with bandits

Troops of Operation Sharan Daji have arrested Yahuza Ibrahim Wuya, Vice Chairman of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara over alleged links with bandits terrorizing the state.

He was arrested on 13 April, based on intelligence linking him with bandits in Wuya and Sunke communities.

Major Clement Abiade, information officer for Operation Sharan Adaji, Wuya allegedly seamlessly sold rustled/stolen cows and donkeys.

He was accused of giving information about troops, other security agencies and vigilantes’ movement.

He was also accused of aiding the release of a notorious gun runner, one Sani Yaro from Gusau prison.

Mr Wuya will be handed over to relevant security agency for possible prosecution after initial investigation.