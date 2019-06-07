ZUFF: Festival set for Dec., film submission opens

By Joshua Olomu

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC),organisers of ZUMA Film Festival (ZUFF), has announced that the 2019 edition of the film fiesta will hold on Dec. 1 to Dec. 7 in Abuja.

Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director of the NFC and Chairman, Organising Committee of ZUFF, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement signed by Brian Etuk, Head of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs of the corporation, the theme of the edition is: “Content Connectivity: Everyview, Everywhere”.

It added that filmmakers across the globe were expected to make submissions, as entry opens on July 1 and closes on Oct. 30.

“ZUFF 2019 will be an improvement on past editions especially as the contributions of the film industry to the nation’s economy as well as the leap it has attained as an export commodity continues to grow.

“ In all past editions of the film festival, Abuja has played host to thousands of domestic and foreign film enthusiasts, who turn up to savour the best and the unique features of Nigeria’s film industry.

“No effort will be spared to ensure that ZUFF 2019 sustains the narratives that Nigeria is indeed the hub of film production activities in Africa,” he said.

According to him, the festival will provide platform to sustain the recognition of Nigerian film makers who have or are adding the needed value to the development of the art and business of filmmaking.

He added that “those who develop and produce contents for film needed to have access to opportunities of funding, marketing, distribution and exhibition; with and through domestic and foreign collaborations and partnerships.

“All entries, addressed to the Festival Director, ZUMA FILM FESTIVAL can be submitted through the free film way platform www.filmfreeway.com/zumafilmfestival; or to ZUMA FILM FESTIVAL Secretariat, Nigerian Film Corporation Headquarters, Jos ,Plateau.State.”

He added that film submission could also be made at the corporation Zonal Offices in Lagos, Asaba, Umuahia, Yola, Kano and Abuja.

NAN reports that ZUMA Film Festival, now in its 10th edition, is acclaimed to be Nigeria’s national film festival which presents Nollywood as a vibrant and viable investment option to Nigeria and international business communities.

It also offers platform for Nigerian film practitioners to network with their counterparts from other parts of the world and stimulate co-production and financing opportunities.