Zulum challenges Lake Chad forum on root cause of insurgency

By Uche Bibilari

Governor of Borno State Mr Babagana Zulum has said that addressing the root causes of insurgency will go a long way toward solving the current security problem and ensuring sustainable development in the Lake Chad region.

Zulum said this at the 2nd Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ forum on Wednesday in Niamey.

According to him, Boko Haram insurgency has triggered acute humanitarian problems in the lake chad region which has resulted in the forced displacement of populations in the affected areas.

He said that the devastating socio-economic impact on the population had further deepened poverty in the region.

“The most important thing for us to do in this Regional Stabilisation Strategy (RSS) programme is to address the root causes of the Boko Haram which are not limited to poverty, basic illiteracy, high unemployment rate, social inequality, poor social and economic infrastructure.

“Poor economic output, drug abuse, environmental degradation, climate change among others.

“We must understand the nexus between peace, security and development.

“Without peace, there is no security and without security there is no peace so we need to address the root causes of insurgency,” he said.

Mr Mai-Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, said that the state government would continue to cooperate with other regions, the LCBC and other stakeholders in achieving the content of the strategy through the implementation of the Territorial Action Plans (TAPs).

Buni who was represented by Mr Baba Malam Wali, Secretary to the government said that to achieve this a developmental roadmap has been unveiled by the government of the state in its priority areas.

“This roadmap includes revitalising the Basic and Secondary Education Sector, agriculture, health care delivery, Water Resources Development and Management.

“Infrastructure, rural development, security, good governance as well as youth and women empowerment,” he said.

He stated that the government would continue to be committed in all regional initiatives that would bring about sustainable peace and development of the region.

Governor of Adamawa State, Alh. Ahmadu Finitri said that response to insurgency alone could not solve the problem, adding that there was need to adopt other measures such as integration of former Boko Haram fighters.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Crowther Seth said intensifying efforts to community reconciliation and inclusive roles of the traditional rules, women groups and various CSOs were also part of the measures needed.

“There is need to move from emergency to humanitarian approach to long term developmental and environmental sustainable programme and interventions.

“The need for synergy, consolidation and coordination of effort in the Regional level is timely and Adamawa is ready to stand by it,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum was launched in Maiduguri to tackle the menace of Book Haram insurgency. (NAN)