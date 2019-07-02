Helen Paul, BBN contestant sensitise women on Ajinomoto seasoning

By Peter Okolie

Ace comedian, Dr Helen Paul and Miyonse Amosu, former Big Brother Naija contestant on Monday educate over 200 women in Ogbaru, Anambra on usage of Ajinomoto umami seasoning.

Paul, who is a brand ambassador and Amosu, also an influencer chef took time to educate the consumers on how to use the seasoning at a Neighbourhood Cookout at Ogbaru.

The duo treated the women to a delightful taste of local bitter leaf soup, using the Ajinomoto seasoning.

The ace comedian, who thrilled the women to an entertaining event, also gave out free cash, souvenirs and seasonings as gifts to spice up the occasion.

In her remarks, Mr Niki Junichi, the Managing Director of West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO) which produces seasoning, said the cookout was aimed at sensitizing consumers on the use of the seasoning.

Junachi said, “We conducted a research that suggests there were negative opinions about the Monosodium Glutamate flavoring – Ajinomoto seasoning.

“Women make most decisions in terms of what to buy in the markets especially as it concerns food, so, we feel it is important to educate them that the brand is safe for consumption.

“Our objective is to sensitise them and also change the perception of the people of South East about our product.

“The campaign will continue until people change their mindset and realise that there is no harm in using the brand,’’ he said.

Speaking on the health benefits of Ajinomoto umami seasoning, a nutritionist, Dr Helen Unaeze explained that a lot could be derived from the use of the product.

“First of all, it adds flavor and heighten the natural flavor of food; it also helps in protein and energy synthesis and helps to reduce salt and fat in diet.

“It is pure, produced and packaged from sugarcane under hygienic condition, I urge women to ignore the negative reports said about the product,’’ she said.

Mrs Francisca Ikediashi, the Corporate Communications Officer told newsmen in an interview that the campaign started in the South-West region where they also visited the Ooni of Ife and engaged the people.

Ikediashi said the campaign train would move to the North where it hopes to further persuade and sensitise the people on the right information about the product.

“Here in Onitsha, we visited the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

“We also invited the women because they are key in helping to disseminate the message and because they take most decisions when it concerns what is used to prepare meals,” Ikediashi said.

Speaking on their experiences, two consumers who are petty traders, Mrs Eucharia Ede and Mrs Nkechi Uguta extolled the benefits of using Ajinomoto.

“I am excited about the campaign, especially as I have heard the truth about the product which is that it is good for our health and not dangerous as was speculated in the past,” Uguta said.