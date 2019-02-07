Touching: Okowa receives baby born during PDP campaign rally

……..Redeems N2 million pledge

Delta state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has redeemed the pledge of N2 million made to a baby delivered at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign rally at Isiokolo, Ethiope east Local Government area of the state.

Okowa redeemed the pledge when he received the baby, named Ifeanyi after the Governor, on Thursday at Government House, Asaba.

The governor thanked God for the gift of the baby and the availability of medical experts at the campaign rally which ensured that professionals attended to the mother of the baby, Mrs Odiri Imuere during the unexpected labour.

“We thank God for the gift of life; the child is also a lucky child,” the governor said, adding that “God has a reason for everything because, what we witnessed on that day was unique.”

“we thank God too that we had medical services at the campaign ground.”

“We congratulate the family for the new born child and plead that the fund should be managed to the benefit of the baby without such affecting the family,”

Earlier, Chairman of Ethiope East local government Council, Chief Faith Majemite, introduced the baby and her parents to the governor, observing that Governor Okowa is known for keeping to his promises.

Father of the baby, Mr Benjamin Imuere, disclosed that the baby named Ifeanyi Victory Imuere has brought a new Vista of life for the family, noting that Governor Okowa is a blessing to his family and to Delta State.

He thanked God for guiding the governor to ensuring good governance in the state.

Some of those who witnessed the event were the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, among others.