Buhari’s re-election will guarantee refinery revamping – NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the re-election of president Muhammadu BuharI will help to facilitate the revamping of the nation’s refineries.

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division told the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in Abuja that the president had been supportive to the corporation.

“The reelection of president Buhari is a welcome development to the corporation. As the Minister of Petroleum he has been very supportive.

” His reelection means that more support will come for the work the corporation is doing.

“He has been very supportive with all the work going on in ensuring the revamping of the three refineries and has directed the corporation to ensure exploration of oil in the frontier inland basin, ” he said.

Ughamadu noted that in product supply, the corporation had witnessed the president’s support in which the nation had continued to have adequate supply of products.

“In gas production, the president gave the corporation all the support it needed especially with the Ajeokuta Kaduna Kano(AKK) gas pipeline project.

“For us, his coming back is a welcome development and the industry at large is happy with it,” he said.

The NNPC General Manager, Security, Mr Sam Otobueze also said that the re-election of president Buhari was no doubt a happy survival to NNPC.

“It is a sigh of relief to the staff, burdened by uncertainties of the future, ” he said.

Mr Sumaila Abdullahi, an oil marketers told NAN that the re-election of Buhari for a second term in office would go along way to consolidate some of the modest gains recorded in the Oil and Gas Industry.

“To start with, the stable supply of petroleum products have come to stay and fuel scarcity is now a thing of the past.

” The seven big wins of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources will definetely be taken to the next level and this stability in policy drive would boost investor confidence and attract more investors into the industry.

“The re-election of Mr. President will likely boost exploration of Oil and Gas in the frontier inland basins,” he said. (NAN)