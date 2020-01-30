DPR seals filling station for selling petrol in polythene bags

By Zubairu Idris

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed a filling station in Katsina for selling petrol in jerrycans and polythene bags to women from Niger Republic.

The operation was led by the DPR Operations Controller, Mr Muhammad Aminu-Sani, on Thursday in Katsina.

He gave the filling station name as AU Sarki, Kofar-guga in Katsina metropolis.

Aminu-Sani said that the DPR officials were on routine inspection to filling stations in Katsina metropolis.

He said that fuel attendants at the station were busy dispensing petrol to women in Jerrycans and polythene bags when the DPR officials arrived the station.

He further said that the women were loading the products in a vehicle for transportation to Niger Republic.

The Operations Controller revealed that the officials immediately alerted Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), operatives who arrested the culprits.

He said that the culprits would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others. (NAN)