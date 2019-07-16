DPR seals five petrol stations in Enugu

By Emmanuel Acha

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office has sealed five petrol stations in the state for adjusting their pumps to under deliver products to members of the public.

The Operations Controller, Mr Okechukwu Okoro disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a routine monitoring exercise.

Okoro said that the exercise was to ensure that petroleum marketers sold the products including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the government regulated price.

The operations controller said that they also wanted to ensure that marketers did not adjust their pumps to cheat on customers.

He said that it was sad that some petroleum marketers were out to cheat their customers by adjusting their pumps to under dispense petrol.

Okoro said that five petrol stations were caught in the act and consequently, sealed.

He said that it was gratifying to note that about 50 petrol stations inspected were selling at the approved government regulated price of N145. 00.

“Our findings was that all the petrol stations sold at the government regulated price but five of them adjusted their pumps to under deliver.

“We sealed the five stations. They will pay the penalty and recalibrate their pumps before we unseal them,” he said.

Okoro said that he was satisfied at the level of compliance by petrol stations in selling at the government regulated price.

He called on members of the public to partner with DPR by providing them with the necessary information needed to clamp down on defaulting petrol stations.