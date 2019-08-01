DPR seals two petrol stations in Imo

By Ugonne Uzoma

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday sealed two petrol stations over alleged infringement of the department’s regulations during a surveillance of petrol stations in Owerri.

The DPR’s acting Assistant Director for services in Imo, Mr Taiwo Aguda said the inspection which captured 10 petrol stations in the state capital was in line with the organisation’s guidelines.

Aguda also told newsmen that some of the stations were sealed as a result of infractions ranging from lack of operational licenses to use of faulty metres and illicit activities within the business premises.

According to him, stations can only be allowed if they meet acceptable standards in line with the organization’s regulations.

“We are sealing off some petrol stations for lack of compliance with our regulations and inability to meet acceptable operational standards.

“This is to ensure sanity in the system and customer satisfaction among other things,” he said.

Also speaking, the group’s Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Mr Christian Opara said the exercise was for the primary benefit of consumers.

“We are working hard to ensure that consumers of petroleum products get the desired value for their money and avoid dubiousness resulting from use of faulty metres,” he said.

NAN reports that some of the inspected stations include ABM global, N. J. Acho, Jindu, Empire and Frank Gilly filling stations, with Jindu and N. J. Acho sealed. (NAN)