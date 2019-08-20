DPR warns against use of cell phones at petrol stations

By Victor Adeoti

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned motorists to desist from using cell phones while refueling at filling stations to prevent fire outbreak.

Mr Ademola Makinde, DPR’s Operation Controller in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo that such an act is dangerous as petrol is highly inflammable.

He also appealed to motorists to always turn off their car engines before refueling.

Makinde further warned that marketers operating filling stations with expired licence, selling above the regulated pump price and under-dispensing would be sanctioned.

He said any unwholesome practices by petroleum marketers should be reported to the DPR office for appropriate action.

Makinde also advised residents to always check their gas cylinder regularly for leakages to prevent fire, adding that it was advisable to look out for Nigeria Industrial Standard number on the cylinder whenever buying one.