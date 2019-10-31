DPR warns oil marketers against diversion, price hike

By George Odok

The Department of Petroleum Resources in Cross River has warned depot owners and marketers to desist from diversion of product, saying that anyone caught would face appropriate sanctions.

The Operations Controller of DPR in Cross River, Mr Philip Awolu, gave the warning on Thursday in Calabar during a meeting with depot managers and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Awolu disclosed that the meeting was to appraise the operations of depot owners and the activities of MOMAN in petroleum product lifting and distribution in the state.

He explained that there was enough petroleum product at the depot to serve the state without anybody resorting to panic buying.

He told the marketers that diversion would lead to scarcity of the product in the state, thereby urging them not to sell to any filling station operator who has no valid operating licence.

“The year is coming to an end, we don’t want any panic from any quarter. We want you to do your best in supplying the product round.

“If you sell to unlicensed filling stations, the product maybe diverted. But, if you sell to licenced station, we can track the product and ensure availability.

“If you are caught in this act of illegality, we will invite the security agencies to take up the matter.

“Also, it is expected of you to sell the product in line with the government regulated price because anything short of this will attract sanctions,” he said.

Head of DPR Operations in the state, Mr Sircham Musa-Mohammed, urged depot operators to visit the agency’s website and renew their licence for the year 2020.

Musa-Mohammed also encouraged them to maintain a good hygiene and safety measures in their facilities.

The representative of Mainland Oil and Gas, Mr Alex Okolo, said the meeting was timely because it keeps them abreast with the current regulations in the petroleum sector. (NAN)