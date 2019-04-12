Easter: NNPC promises adequate supply of petroleum products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured the public of adequate supply of petroleum products during the Easter celebration.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru gave the assurance in Enugu at the ongoing 30th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Baru said that the NNPC would provide petroleum products to all parts of the country.

He said that no fewer than 55 depots across the country were fully stocked with petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“To make the Easter holidays pleasurable, the NNPC has put all the necessary arrangements in place to berth two vessels of 50 million litres of petrol daily.

“I caution depot owners or terminal operators against selling petrol above the official ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre.

“Consumers of the product should be informed that the price of petrol in the country remains N145 per litre,” he said.

Baru warned that any station that sold the product above the regulated price would be reported to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The GMD called for support of Nigerians toward the protection of NNPC assets in their respective communities.

He said it was sad that in spite of efforts to stem pipeline vandalism, the malaise had yet to abate.

He said that 257 pipeline vandalised points were recorded in December 2018.

Baru commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for providing the platform which offered market visibility to large corporations and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

Earlier, the ECCIMA President, Mr Emeka Udeze, urged NNPC to address issues affecting the downstream sector of the oil industry.

Udeze commended the corporation for the near stability in the supply of petroleum products.

He expressed the hope that the lessons learnt from what he called various crises in the downstream sector in the recent past would provide needed buffer to stabilise the supply chain in the industry. (NAN)