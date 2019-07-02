EITI Congratulates Kyari, new GMD NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has congratulated the newly appointed Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari on his new appointment.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of division in Abuja on Tuesday.

EITI is a global Transperancy body for the extractive industry .

According to the statement, Kyari’s position will help to bring about greater transparency and accountability in NNPC’s management of Nigerian oil and gas revenues.

The transparency body, with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, in the congratulatory letter dated 27th June to Kyari, affirmed its readiness to work with the new NNPC GMD to build on his earlier engagement in the EITI’s targeted effort on commodity trading transparency.

This initiative, it said, had contributed to the global momentum in the extractive industries across the world.

“EITI already extended an invitation to the newly appointed NNPC GMD, who would assume office on July 8 to join its targeted effort on State Owned Enterprise (SOE) transparency initiative.

“This will provided a veritable avenue for sharing best practices as it also goes a long way in contributing to shaping evolving global norms in the extractive industries.

“The Secretariat is ready to provide support for NNPC’s efforts to achieve disclosure of information on its management of Nigeria’s oil and gas revenues in accordance with the standard set by the global transparency organisation”, it said.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), which is the local arm of the global body, was directly copied with the congratulatory letter by the international transparency body.

NEITI had earlier congratulated Malam Kyari on his appointment.(NAN)