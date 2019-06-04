Expert commends FG on LPG penetration plan

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Mr Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, an energy expert, has commended the Federal Government on plans to make available 600,000 gas cylinders in the country as part of effort to drive Liquified Natural Gas (LPG) penetration.

Okoroafor gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the move to deepen LPG penetration was a step in the right direction, and urged the government to adopt the SIM card distribution pattern to achieve its goal.

“Injection of 600,000 cylinders is a great idea. They should even go further and provide gas cylinders for every home just as SIM cards were sold at very cheap rates to increase penetration,’’ he said

Okoroafor, also the chairman Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), said that the country was endowed with natural gas and effort must be made for it to be used for the benefits of Nigerians.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had on May 24, said it would inject 600,000 gas cylinders as part of effort to ensure LPG penetration in the country.

Ms Brenda Ataga, the special Adviser to the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on Gas, Dr Ibe Kachikwu said that the cylinders would be distributed to all recognised micro distribution centres in the country.

“We will inject 600,000 cylinders to filling plants and Skid owners that have converted their skids to micro distribution centres,” she said.

According to Ataga, about 386,000 micro distribution centres exists across the country and licenses have been issued to many. (NAN)