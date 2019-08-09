ExxonMobil expresses confidence in Nigeria’s petroleum industry

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Chairman of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria, Mr Paul McGrath, has expressed confidence and optimism in the Nigerian petroleum industry with the appointment of Malam Mele Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of NNPC.

McGrath, in a statement on Friday by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation, said this when he visited Kyari in Abuja.

He expressed confidence in the future of his company’s business relationship with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under Kyari-led Management team.

He added that he foresaw good days ahead of the industry under the new NNPC GMD.

He noted that early signals based on the study of Kyari’s rich action plans indicated that the future would not only be profitable but would usher in new levels of investments and growth in the Industry.

He pledged the support of all ExxonMobil companies and affiliates in Nigeria to ensure a smooth sail and desired outcomes for the Kyari’s vision and aspirations for the sector.

Welcoming the delegation to the Towers, Kyari described ExxonMobil as one of NNPC’s best partners.

He said that the corporation would work assiduously with the company to ensure that it returned to its position as the biggest producer of crude oil in Nigeria.

On the recently liquidated NNPC outstanding cash call obligations to ExxonMobil, he commended the company’s management for its support through the period of indebtedness while assuring that the corporation would never go back to that path.(NAN)