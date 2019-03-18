GenCos supply 3,982 MW of electricity to national grid on Sunday

By Kingsley Okoye

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprise gas-fired and hydro stations in Nigeria released an average of 3,982 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on Sunday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 215.18 megawatts from the figure released on Saturday.

It, however, said that 1,844 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 43.4 megawatts during the period.

Similarly, it said that 889.5 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

It said that 300 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.4billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Sunday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

It said that the peak generation attained on the day was 5,043 megawatts (NAN).