Ify Malo joins Extractive360 advisory board

The Chief Executive Officer of Clean Technology Hub, an Energy Innovation Center, Ms. Ify Malo, has joined the Advisory Board of extractive 360, an online Publication.

Extractive360.com is a specialized web-based publication which provides factual, reliable and up-to-date reports on issues within Nigeria’s extractive industries

Ms Juliet Alihan, the Editor said in Abuja that Malo joined other Board members such as Dr Sam Amadi, former chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) who is Chairman of the e360 board.

Others are Mr Suleiman Gaya, immediate past National Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Ohi Alegbe, former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC among others.

Malo in also Country Campaign Director for Power for All in Nigeria in her remarks said, “The emergence of Extractive 360 has added an important voice in the extractive governance conversation, particularly in Nigeria and more broadly across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“I am therefore excited to join the board and lend weight in shaping policies and compliance practices that protects the ecology and the environment, and that people and citizens are priorities even as we seek to economically empower communities and citizens through natural wealth”.

Malo who volunteered her service on the e360 board, leads the Nigerian campaign to promote distributed renewable energy in Nigeria and is one of the country’s leading energy access expert.

She has advised a range of government agencies on how best to support market growth and has held Senior Policy Advisory positions on Energy Policies, Regulations and Partnerships at the Ministry of Power, where she led a number of policy and partnership initiatives for the Nigerian Power Sector including cultivating and managing relationship with the World Economic Forum and World Energy Council, the Europe Energy African Partnership among others.

Ify Malo is a qualified attorney with graduate degrees in Law, Business and Public Policy. (NAN)