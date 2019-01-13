IPMAN assures support on products distribution

By Yunus Yusuf

Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), says the association is committed to supporting the Federal Government on effective distribution of petroleum products.

Okoronkwo gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The IPMAN president spoke against the backdrop of price disparity in some States in Nigeria due to the inability of marketers to distribute as at when due.

According to him, IPMAN has reached an agreement with other marketers for better synergy in meeting products availability in the country since it has better strength in storage.

“IPMAN, which controls 80 per cent outlets, has more advantage in distributing and dispensing in both urban and hinterlands in the country.

“In line with government’s efforts at ensuring efficient petroleum products distribution across the country, IPMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products,’’ he said.

The IPMAN boss said that such synergy amongst members with government would present a common front that would advance the interest of the group and ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the country.

“I can assure that other marketers, like the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), will work with IPMAN anytime and any day.

“We are working to present a common front that will easily drive government policies and ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the country,” he said.

Okoronkwo expressed optimism that with the Supreme Court’s Verdict that pronounced Okoronkwo as IPMAN President and resolution of the crisis in IPMAN, the organisation would henceforth get its fair share of the country’s oil and gas sector.

He assured of IPMAN’s readiness to work with relevant organisations to support government’s efforts to ensuring that petroleum products were readily available in every nook and cranny of the country.

He noted that members of the independent marketers control about 80 per cent of the fuel distribution network.

He reiterated that the association had been re-positioned to increase fuel supply across the country, adding that the association will work with relevant players in the sector to tackle hindrances in petroleum industry in the country.

Okoronkwo stated that the association had planned to commence importation of petroleum products to boost the activities of the downstream sector, adding that owing to the liberalisation of the sale of products, the association planned to import its own products for onward distribution to members.

“We are on course with plans to import products into the country so that we can distribute to our members.

“We don’t have any difficulty accessing petroleum products at the moment because NNPC, PPMC and FG are doing their best. So loading it is not a problem,” he sai. (NAN)