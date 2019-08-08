Look beyond train 7, Kyari tells NLNG mgt.

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has urged management of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to look beyond the execution of the final investment decision (FID) on Train-7.

The final investment decision is billed for October 2019.

Kyari disclosed this while receiving the top-level NLNG management team, led by its Managing Director, Mr Tony Attah, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Kyari, in a statement issued by Mr Ndu ughamadu, the NNPC Spokesman, charged the company to consider the October Train-7 FID on the project as a done deal.

He noted that the focus should be on “what else can we do beyond Train7 to expand NLNG operations?’’

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Train-7 project is designed to expand the company’s production capacity from 22 MTPA to 30 MTPA.

He assured NLNG of the unflinching commitment of the Federal Government and the NNPC management in the future expansion drive of NLNG.

“All obstacles that could impede the actualisation of the Train-7 FID project should be promptly identified and removed ahead of the October 2019 timeline,” he said.

Earlier in his presentation, Attah applauded the historic role of the NNPC in the successful midwife of NLNG 30 years ago through ‘sheer vision and sense of purpose’.

He said that the company would be relying on the usual invaluable support from the corporation to achieve the successful execution of the Train-7 FID project and lots more.

The NLNG managing director said that the project would generate 12,000 jobs, with massive boost on the nation’s economy. (NAN)