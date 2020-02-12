NIPS: Minister assures recommendation will be implemented

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured that recommendations from the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) will be implemented.

Sylva gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the 2020 NIPS in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The recommendations from this summit are very vital for policy formulation in the oil and gas sector.

“I want to assure you that we will fast track all the accepted recommendations from this summit and place it high for implementation,” he said.

He said that the participation in the summit in the past three day was a clear display of the power of partnership between the government and the private sector to make progress.

He added that the signing of the Nigeria Gas Transportation Code at the summit was also a proof of President Buhari’s support to drive industrialisation in the country.

He urged that people should be mindful of the negative things coming out in the media concerning the image of the country.

According to him, although the country is fighting corruption and poverty it is also making tremendous progress.

He said negative reports on the nation affected investments as investors would only want to invest where their investments would be safe.

“We must all contribute to good story about Nigeria. what drives the sector is technical competence and access to capital.

“What makes capital easy to come to Nigeria is what we put out that people read about us,” he added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report reports that the theme of the summit is: “Widening the integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability, Partnership”. (NAN)